Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $90.85. 44,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $92.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

