Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 612,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

