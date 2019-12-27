Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

