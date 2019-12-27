Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

