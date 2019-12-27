Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

