CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 28th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $160,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,739,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,688,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,655. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 50,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.67. CorVel has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

