Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Cosan stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

