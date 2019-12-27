COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 15,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.27.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

