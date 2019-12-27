Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Cott by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,080,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cott by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

COT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 529,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

