Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.42 ($55.14).

Shares of 1COV opened at €41.81 ($48.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

