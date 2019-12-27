Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $577.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.38% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

