CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Cap Tops $408,901.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $408,901.00 and $2,284.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00381507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00084460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

