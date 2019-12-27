CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013980 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $4,332.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

