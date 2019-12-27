Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,030.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $92,030.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007124 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

