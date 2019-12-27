CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSS Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSS Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,206. CSS Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 11.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

