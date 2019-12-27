Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
NYSE:CULP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 80,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,048. Culp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
