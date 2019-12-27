CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0726 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $7,706.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 81,648,527 coins and its circulating supply is 77,648,527 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

