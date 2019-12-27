CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), 36,041 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.73 ($1.38).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,891.34). Also, insider Stephanie Carbonneil acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($13,149.17).

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

