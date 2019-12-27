Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 849,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,300. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

