DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. ValuEngine raised DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

DRIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 248.57% and a negative return on equity of 325.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

