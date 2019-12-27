DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 875% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $952.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

