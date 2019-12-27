DECENT (DCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $732.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, BCEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.09 million and $732.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007168 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LBank, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

