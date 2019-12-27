Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.49.

DK stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

