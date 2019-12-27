Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 28th total of 319,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $745.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

