Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DISCB opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

