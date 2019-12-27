DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

