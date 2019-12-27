DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

