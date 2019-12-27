Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

DCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $580.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

