Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), 2,007,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

