DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DynTek stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. DynTek has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Get DynTek alerts:

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.