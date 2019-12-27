eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 22,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. 322,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. eBay has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.