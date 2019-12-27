Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $396.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01233689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, ABCC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

