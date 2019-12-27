Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to a weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

ELAN stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

