Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Electra has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $3,259.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,505,460,679 coins and its circulating supply is 28,638,304,126 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

