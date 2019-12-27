Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 8,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.53. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

