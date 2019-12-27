Elliot Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Elliot Coin has a market cap of $5,525.00 and $54.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,903,069 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,365 coins. Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

