Eminer (EM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $432,684.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $432,684.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Biki.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,180,193 tokens. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.