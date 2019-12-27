Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.39

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Enigma has a total market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005301 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Hotbit, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, HitBTC, ABCC, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

