Entergy’s (ETR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a $123.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $121.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

NYSE:ETR opened at $119.52 on Monday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

