ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ePlus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 27,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. ePlus has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

