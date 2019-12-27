Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,545.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

