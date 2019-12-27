Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. Essentia has a market cap of $476,316.00 and approximately $46,527.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.64 or 0.05969955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

