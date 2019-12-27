Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $191,166.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Coinlim, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

