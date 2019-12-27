EveryCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,273.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $35,273.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

