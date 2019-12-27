EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of EVRZF remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.11. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

