Exterran Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 201,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,510. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Exterran has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

