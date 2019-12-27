Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.08. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,456,544 shares changing hands.

XOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

