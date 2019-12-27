Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.82.

NASDAQ FB opened at $207.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.84. Facebook has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

