FansTime Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and FCoin. FansTime has a total market cap of $599,049.00 and $61,595.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01214598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

