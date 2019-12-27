FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Stock Price Down 27.2%

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) shares traded down 27.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), 1,026,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.17).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

