FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,195. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.