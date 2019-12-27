Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,811. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

